MLS, Marvel collaborate on limited-edition gear, CITY SC drops coming this summer

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC may be on a winless streak, but there is something for fans of soccer and comic books to get excited about.

New, limited-edition CITY SC jerseys are dropping this summer in collaboration with Marvel.

Major League Soccer and its uniform partner Adidas teamed up with Marvel to make superhero-inspired apparel. The first part of the collection dropped Wednesday with Avengers-themed warm-up pants and a jacket.

Captain America-themed warm-up tops will drop later this month. Then, other Avengers tops will be available in August.

Players will also wear superhero gear. For the All-Star Game on July 19, the game ball will also be Avengers themed.

You can find all the MLS x Marvel collaborations at mlsstore.com.

CITY SC teased its own Marvel collaborations coming later this summer.

"With great collabs come great soccer jerseys. Keep an eye out for the limited edition adidas x Marvel x CITY drops throughout the summer," the team said in a tweet.

With great collabs come great soccer jerseys. Keep an eye out for the limited edition adidas x Marvel x CITY drops throughout the summer.@adidasfootball x @Marvel x @MLS pic.twitter.com/CldaUEhT3U — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) June 21, 2023

St. Louis CITY SC is winless in four straight matches after a loss to Real Salt Lake Wednesday night.

CITY SC was without one of its best players, Eduard Löwen, for the second consecutive match. The team has also been without João Klauss, another of its top goal-scorers, for the last two months.

St. Louis travels to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

CITY is in second place in the Western Conference with a 9-7-2 record. The top nine teams in each conference make the playoffs.