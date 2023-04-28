Dog-friendly area opens at St. Louis CITY SC's stadium

This space is the first permanent pet-friendly section in a Major League Soccer stadium, according to a press release.

ST. LOUIS — Bring your dogs to CityPark!

Purina and St. Louis CITY SC introduced the Purina Club, a dog-friendly section within the stadium where fans and dogs can watch all the team's home matches.

The Purina Club features four loges, each with space to hold two dogs and four people. It is located at midfield on the lower level of the east side of CityPark. Each section will have water bowls, toys and treats. The club will also have easy access to a dog relief area.

“The Purina Club celebrates the love we have for our dogs and the love we have for soccer,” Matt Sebek, St. Louis CITY SC’s chief experience officer, said. “For many, pets are like family, and with Purina we are looking forward to bringing our fans this way to experience gameday with their furry best friends at CityPark.”

Reservations for the Purina Club are now available. They sections will open up on May 20 against Sporting Kansas City.

To find out more about the Purina Club – including dog entry requirements, rules and regulations, and matchday guidelines – and to reserve, call 314-924-6800 or visit their website here.

St. Louis CITY SC sits at the top of the MLS Western Conference with a record of 6-2-1 and 19 points overall.