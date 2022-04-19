Pick your seat: St. Louis City SC to invite season ticket deposit holders to tour stadium, select seats

The seat selection process begins May 18 and will go in order of when the deposit was made. And timing matters with more than 60,000 fans who are interested.

ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer doesn’t kick off in St. Louis until 2023, but some of the team’s biggest fans will have another reason to get pumped next month.

St. Louis City SC is inviting those who were first in line to put down a deposit for general reserve season tickets to pick out their seats in person.

The soccer club will offer some ticket deposit holders the chance to tour the under-construction and newly named Centene Stadium. They’ll then get to pick out their seats in person.

“This approach will take a little more time and effort, but as a Club we want to do this well for St. Louis,” said St. Louis City SC Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service Edmound Elzy. “St. Louisans want to see this club and our community succeed, and we’ve enjoyed incredible support from the community.”

The seat selection process will begin May 18, and it will go in order of when the deposit was made. Those who were earliest in putting down money will have the first chance at selecting seats.

And timing matters, since more than 60,000 season ticket deposits were placed. St. Louis soccer fans showed up in record numbers when the deposits opened.

Deposit ticket holders who aren’t able to get season ticket seats because of the high demand and limited availability can have their deposit refunded – or they can be placed on a waiting list for when tickets become available.

More information on the seat selection process can be found on the Centene Stadium website.