Here's how St. Louis CITY SC can clinch a berth in MLS playoffs

ST. LOUIS — In its first season, St. Louis CITY SC has a chance to clinch a berth in the playoffs.

CITY SC sits atop of the Western Conference with 49 points and a 15-10-4 record.

St. Louis has a chance to clinch a spot in the Audi 2023 Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs Wednesday night as they face LAFC at CITYPARK.

Eighteen teams will qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs, the top nine from both the Eastern and Western conferences. Seeds 1-7 in each conference will automatically qualify for Round One which teams will play a Best-of-3 series. Seeds 8-9 will qualify for Wild Card matches.

A win will automatically put St. Louis through, but there are other scenarios in play if the teams draw tonight.

According to MLS, St. Louis will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

St. Louis win vs. LAFC or… St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Portland draw vs. San Jose or… St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Portland lose vs. San Jose AND Austin lose/draw at New York or… St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Portland lose vs. San Jose AND Dallas lose at Salt Lake or… St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Portland lose vs. San Jose AND Minnesota lose/draw at LA or… St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Austin lose/draw at New York AND Minnesota lose/draw at LA or… St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Austin lose/draw at New York AND Dallas lose at Salt Lake or… St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Austin lose/draw at New York AND Houston lose vs. Vancouver or… St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Austin lose/draw at New York AND Dallas draw at Salt Lake AND Houston draw vs. Vancouver or… St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Dallas lose at Salt Lake AND Houston lose vs. Vancouver or… Austin lose/draw at New York AND Portland lose/draw vs. San Jose AND Kansas City lose/draw vs. Nashville.

The regular season will end on Oct. 21 with the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs beginning on Oct. 25 and 25 with Wild Card matches. Round One Best-of-3 series will begin on Oct. 28.

Find more information about the MLS Cup Playoffs and clinching scenarios here.