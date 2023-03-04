St. Louis CITY SC to host 2-day block party ahead of 1st home match

The two-day block party, featuring performances from Metro Boomin and Anderson .Paak, will allow fans of all ages to come together in support of their hometown team.

ST. LOUIS — As excitement grows among St. Louis soccer fans for St. Louis CITY SC's inaugural home match on Saturday, the team is giving fans the opportunity to come out and show their support a day early at a block party.

Coming off the high of winning its first match in franchise history, the team will host the celebratory block party from Friday afternoon until kickoff Saturday.

The CITY SC Block Party will feature music, surprise entertainment, games to win CITY SC merchandise, fan giveaways, food and drinks from local vendors and other activities.

The event will take place in Lou Fusz Plaza, which is located on the eastern side of CityPark soccer stadium on Market Street.

"It's been an incredible journey in bringing Major League Soccer to St. Louis, and we are looking forward to bringing an immersive and celebratory event to our fans and our community as we mark the start of our inaugural season," Chief Experience Officer for CITY SC Matt Sebek said in a statement.

Find the full schedule of events below:

Friday:

Kennedy Holmes

Mvstermind

DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak)

Metro Boomin

Saturday:

DJ Mahf

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Charlotte FC Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are required for entry into Friday's block party events.

According to the team, 5,000 free tickets are available to be claimed via seatgeek.com or the St. Louis CITY SC apps. Entry into Saturday's soccer match is not included.

"I'm excited to return to my hometown of St. Louis to perform and celebrate our new soccer team! It's going to be a great time and I can't wait to kick off the weekend festivities," multiplatinum record producer Metro Boomin said in a statement.

"This team and the sounds coming from our new stadium will be the heartbeat of this city," CITY SC Director of Musical Experience and rapper Mvstermind said in a statement. "We're going to have an awesome time getting the town pumped up for our first home match Saturday night. Come out and join us for some good vibes and an all-around good time!"

CITY SC made history Saturday night by winning their first match in franchise history against Austin FC at QT Stadium.