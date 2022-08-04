First seat set at St. Louis City SC's Centene Stadium

The next milestones for Centene Stadium include installing sod on the field, completing the metal panel canopy and finishing up interior work inside the stadium.

ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer will debut in St. Louis in less than a year, and St. Louis City SC had some fun news to share on Friday.

The team shared pictures of the installation of the first seat inside the brand-new Centene Stadium downtown.

The seat kicked off installation in the lower bowl section. The upper bowl seating is set to be installed in early May. Premium seating installation begin in mid-May.

The Centene Stadium seats will be a mix of colors. The unique "CITY red", river blue, and arch gray will adorn the seats all throughout the stadium.

First seat at Centene Stadium ✅ pic.twitter.com/113lpImMWO — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) April 8, 2022

Centene Stadium is on track to be completely finished by late summer of 2022, ahead of the team's debut in the MLS in 2023.

One seat closer to matchday at Centene Stadium! Show of hands – who’s ready ✋ pic.twitter.com/yte6kH0jUC — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) April 8, 2022