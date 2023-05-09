Chicago Fire FC defeat St. Louis CITY SC in US Open Cup

CITY SC's loan goal came from 18-year-old St. Louis native Miguel Perez.

CHICAGO — St. Louis CITY SC's first appearance in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup comes to an end.

Chicago Fire FC defeated St. Louis CITY SC 2-1 in the round of 32 in the tournament on Tuesday.

Fire FC got off to a hot start with a goal in the third minute on a shot from the center of the box by midfielder Maren Haile-Selassie, assisted by Mauricio Pineda.

In the second half, the Fire got their second goal from strike Fabian Herbers in the 75th minute.

CITY SC got their loan goal in the 90'+3 minute by 18-year-old St. Louis native Miguel Perez, assisted by Eduard Löwen. Perez's goal was his first-ever professional goal in his career and the club's first homegrown goal. He is also CITY SC's youngest goal scorer in the club's history.

Fire FC will move on to the next round, their match and opponent will be announced at a later date. The winning team of the U.S. Open Cup will clinch a berth in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League, prize money and silverware.

The two teams will meet again in just a few days on Saturday, May 13 for a Major League Soccer match at Soldier Field.

CITY SC sits in second place in the Western Conference with a record of 6-3-1. Fire FC sits in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 2-3-5.