St. Louis CITY SC ties 1-1 with Colorado Rapids Saturday night

Neither team scored until Rasmus Alm took passes from Jared Stroud and Indiana Vassilev and scored in the 57th minute to give St. Louis City (6-2-1) the lead.

Example video title will go here for this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Michael Barrios scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to rally the Colorado Rapids to a 1-1 draw with St. Louis City on Saturday night.

Barrios has scored 12 goals since the beginning of the 2021 season for Colorado (1-3-5) with all 12 coming in the second half. Barrios is the only one of 91 players with multiple goals over that span to score them all in one half. Diego Rubio and Ralph Priso-Mbongue had assists on Barrios' equalizer.

Neither team scored until Rasmus Alm took passes from Jared Stroud and Indiana Vassilev and scored in the 57th minute to give St. Louis City (6-2-1) the lead.

The Rapids had advantages of 21-9 in shots and 13-4 in shots on goal.

William Yarbrough finished with three saves for Colorado. Roman Bürki saved a season-high 12 shots for St. Louis City.

The Rapids improved to 3-1-2 in its last six matches against expansion teams. Colorado was 0-5-2 in its first seven matches against first-year clubs.

St. Louis City returns home to host the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Colorado travels to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.