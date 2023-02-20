Meet St. Louis CITY SC's first captain

The team will play its first game on Saturday, Feb. 25. Their first home game will be on March 4.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC has named the first captain in franchise history ahead of their inaugural season.

Goalkeeper Roman Bürki was named the team's first captain by head coach Bradley Carnell on Monday. Tim Parker was named the team's vice captain and will serve alongside Bürki during the 2023 season.

“His (Bürki) vast experiences at the highest level and how he has carried himself since he has arrived made him a stand out candidate. Having Roman and Tim as Captain and Vice Captain will be good for our team in terms of communication on and off the field," Bradley Carnell said in a news release.

Bürki, originally from Switzerland, came to St. Louis in July 2022. He spent seven years with Bundesliga clubs, a professional association soccer league in Germany. He has appeared in 176 matches and recorded 60 clean sheets, or shutouts, in the league.

The 32-year-old has represented the Switzerland National Team on various levels and most recently made two starts in two international matches ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Parker, a New York native, has been in Major League Soccer since 2015. He has played in Vancouver, New York and most recently Houston.

The center-back started in 60 of the 62 matches he appeared in the last two seasons and captained the Houston Dynamo.

The 29-year-old was traded to CITY SC on Nov. 11, 2022, from Houston for $500,000 of allocation money.

CITY SC is set to play its first game on Saturday, Feb. 25. The team's first home game will be at CityPark on March 4.