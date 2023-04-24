St. Louis CITY SC to play in first Lamar Hunt US Open Cup match

CITY SC will face Union Omaha at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at CityPark in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC will play in its first Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match on Tuesday.

The U.S. Open Cup is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States. It was first played in 1914, formerly named the U.S. Soccer's National Championship.

The tournament is open to all soccer teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer, including professional and amateur. Teams from Major League Soccer (MLS), the United Soccer League (USL), the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), and semi-pro and amateur-ranked teams participate.

The 2023 U.S. Open Cup includes 72 professional teams and 28 amateur teams. All 26 U.S.-based MLS teams will enter the tournament with this year's being CITY SC's first appearance.

The first rounds of the 2023 tournament featured the open-division and lower-division professional leagues. The third round will feature MLS teams and each team plays until you lose.

The winning team will clinch a berth in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League, prize money and silverware. MLS' Orlando City SC are the defending champions.

St. Louis CITY2, the team's MLS NEXT Pro team, participated in the 2022 tournament. They beat the Indy Eleven in the second round but fell in penalty shootouts against Louisville City.

Union Omaha sits in seventh place in the USL League One standings with a record of 1-2-1. Omaha had a historic U.S. Open Cup run in 2022 reaching the quarterfinals against Sporting KC.

CITY SC earned a point against Colorado Rapids Saturday in a 1-1 draw. Goalkeeper Roman Bürki produced a league-best 12 saves in the match.

St. Louis sits at the top of the MLS Western Conference standings with 19 points and a record of 6-2-1.

Find more information about the U.S. Open Cup and how to watch it here.