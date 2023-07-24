St. Louis CITY SC drops first Leagues Cup match 2-1 against Columbus Crew

St. Louis will return to CityPark and host Liga MX heavyweight Club América on July 27 to complete their Leagues Cup group stage action.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In their first Leagues Cup Match, St. Louis CITY SC fell to Columbus Crew 2-1 Sunday evening.

After a nearly four-hour weather delay, teams hit the pitch at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

Columbus' Lucas Zelarayán opened the scoring by converting on a free kick in the 11th minute. Chuco Hernández doubled the score for Crew on a penalty kick in the 29th minute.

CITY SC's lone tally came off an own goal by Columbus' Jacen Russell-Rowe in the 84th minute. A corner kick from midfielder Indiana Vassilev deflected off of Russell-Rowe and into the goal.

"We got caught chasing the game and unfortunately, you know, came back in the game a little bit too late. But credit to the group that they stuck it out, they fought, they worked their way back in the game," head coach Bradley Carnell said.

St. Louis will return to CityPark and host Liga MX heavyweight Club América on July 27 to complete their Leagues Cup group stage action.

"We just have to now turn our focus to Thursday and regroup and get ready to go," Carnell said.

If CITY SC ranks in the top two of their division in the Leagues Cup, they will move on to the knockout round, beginning with the round of 32.

The tournament will continue through Aug. 19. The winner will qualify directly to the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16.

CITY SC will return to MLS regular-season action on Aug. 20 against Austin FC at CityPark.