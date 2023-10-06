St. Louis CITY SC nominated for several MLS 2023 Year-End Awards

The nominees were announced on Thursday.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC is nominated for several Major League Soccer 2023 Year-End Awards as they continue their historic inaugural season.

MLS clubs determine the nominees and they can nominate a maximum of two players for certain rewards. The nominees were announced on Thursday.

Voting will open on Oct. 10 and close on Oct. 23 at the end of the MLS regular season. MLS players, coaches, general managers and select media members will vote to determine the award winners.

Here are all the CITY SC players that were nominated:

Roman Bürki - Landon Donovan MLS MVP

Roman Bürki - Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Tim Parker - MLS Defender of the Year

Eduard Löwen - MLS Newcomer of the Year

Aziel Jackson - MLS Young Player of the Year

Joakim Nilsson - MLS Comeback Player of the Year

Josh Yaro - Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award presented by MLS WORKS

Bradley Carnell - Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

Fans will have the opportunity to vote on the top plays of the season including the AT&T 5G Goal of the Year and MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate. Click here for more information on voting.

CITY SC continues to make history during its inaugural season, recently clinching the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. St. Louis became the most successful expansion team in their first eight games with 18 points and broke the record for most wins by an expansion team by reaching 17 wins.

Their final game of the regular season will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 at CITYPARK against the Seattle Sounders.

For the full list of nominations and descriptions of the awards, click here.