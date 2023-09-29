x
St. Louis City SC

3 St. Louis CITY SC players ranked in top 25 selling MLS jerseys

Here's who made the list for the top-selling MLS jerseys this season.
St. Louis City SC forward Klauss (9) and midfielder Eduard Lowen (10) celebrate after Charlotte FC scored an own goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 4, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis CITY SC players are featured on the Major League Soccer's 2023 top-selling adidas jerseys. 

Forward João Klauss was the second-highest on the list, falling just behind Inter Miami CF"s forward Lionel Messi. Eduard Löwen and Tim Parker both were featured in the top 15. 

Here's the full list of 2023 top-selling MLS player jerseys: 

  1. Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF
  2.  João Klauss St. Louis CITY SC
  3. Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC
  4. Sebastián Driussi Austin FC
  5. Carlos Vela LAFC
  6. Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders FC
  7. Raúl Ruidíaz Seattle Sounders FC
  8. Thiago Almada Atlanta United
  9. Eduard Löwen St. Louis CITY SC
  10. Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders FC
  11. Walker Zimmerman Nashville SC
  12. Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández LA Galaxy
  13. Sergio Busquets Inter Miami CF
  14. Tim Parker St. Louis CITY SC
  15. Riqui Puig LA Galaxy
  16. Brandon Vázquez FC Cincinnati
  17. Karol Świderski Charlotte FC
  18. John Tolkin New York Red Bulls
  19. Diego Chará Portland Timbers
  20. Dénis Bouanga LAFC
  21. Josef Martínez Inter Miami CF
  22. Carles Gil New England Revolution
  23. Dániel Gazdag Philadelphia Union
  24. Enzo Copetti Charlotte FC
  25. Xherdan Shaqiri Chicago Fire FC

CITY SC sits at the top of the Western Conference with a chance to clinch the top seed on Saturday night against Sporting KC. They clinched their spot in the playoffs on Sept. 20 after the necessary scenarios for qualification were met.

St. Louis has three regular-season matches left in the 2023 season. They await word on who and when they will play in the first round of the MLS playoffs. 

