3 St. Louis CITY SC players ranked in top 25 selling MLS jerseys

ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis CITY SC players are featured on the Major League Soccer's 2023 top-selling adidas jerseys.

Forward João Klauss was the second-highest on the list, falling just behind Inter Miami CF"s forward Lionel Messi. Eduard Löwen and Tim Parker both were featured in the top 15.

Here's the full list of 2023 top-selling MLS player jerseys:

Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF João Klauss St. Louis CITY SC Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC Sebastián Driussi Austin FC Carlos Vela LAFC Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders FC Raúl Ruidíaz Seattle Sounders FC Thiago Almada Atlanta United Eduard Löwen St. Louis CITY SC Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders FC Walker Zimmerman Nashville SC Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández LA Galaxy Sergio Busquets Inter Miami CF Tim Parker St. Louis CITY SC Riqui Puig LA Galaxy Brandon Vázquez FC Cincinnati Karol Świderski Charlotte FC John Tolkin New York Red Bulls Diego Chará Portland Timbers Dénis Bouanga LAFC Josef Martínez Inter Miami CF Carles Gil New England Revolution Dániel Gazdag Philadelphia Union Enzo Copetti Charlotte FC Xherdan Shaqiri Chicago Fire FC

CITY SC sits at the top of the Western Conference with a chance to clinch the top seed on Saturday night against Sporting KC. They clinched their spot in the playoffs on Sept. 20 after the necessary scenarios for qualification were met.

St. Louis has three regular-season matches left in the 2023 season. They await word on who and when they will play in the first round of the MLS playoffs.