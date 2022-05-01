St. Louis City SC announces roster for 'City 2' MLS NEXT team

“MLS NEXT Pro is the perfect platform for us to continue laying the foundation as we build out our team ahead of our inaugural MLS season in 2023,” said Lutz Pfannenstiel, St. Louis CITY’s Sporting Director in a release. “We were able to bring in some exciting players that I think the fans will love but we were also able to promote some of our academy players, which is very important for us as a club. We have always said we wanted to create a pipeline where our players can develop, and so we are extremely pleased to have six St. Louis CITY U-17 Academy players on the first-ever STL CITY 2 roster, with the hope that some of them will go on to play on the first team in 2023 or beyond.”