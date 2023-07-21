St. Louis CITY SC acquires Nökkvi Thórisson

“Nökkvi is an all-around attacker who will be helpful for our squad," said CITY SC Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC has acquired Icelandic attack Nökkvi Thórisson from Belgian Club Beerschot V.A.

Thórisson is signed through 2025 with an option for 2026. The deal will be completed pending ITC and his work authorization.

The 23-year-old recently completed his first season with a Belgian club in the second division. He recorded eight goals and three assists in 30 matches across all competitions, CITY SC said.

“We are very excited to bring an Icelandic national team player to St. Louis,” said CITY SC Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. “Nökkvi is an all-around attacker who will be helpful for our squad. We’re looking forward to welcoming Nokkvi into the team as soon as possible, seeing him contribute during our last stretch of matches this season, and helping him develop and reach his full potential over the coming years.”

Halló from Iceland 👋 pic.twitter.com/o3NGjZogPu — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) July 21, 2023

Prior to playing with Beerschot, Thórisson spent four seasons at KA Akureyri, a top-division Icelandic Club. He recorded 35 goals and nine assists in 88 matches across all competitions. During the 2022 season, he had 23 goals and five assists, becoming the top scorer in Iceland.

Thórisson earned his first Iceland national team call-up and appearance on Jan. 8, 2023. He played in an international friendly against Estonia where he helped Iceland get a 1-1 draw.

St. Louis sits at the top of Major League Soccer's Western Conference as a month-long break begins in the schedule due to the League's Cup.

Regular-season action returns on Aug. 20 at CityPark for a match between CITY SC and Austin FC.