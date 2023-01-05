St. Louis CITY SC announces preseason schedule ahead of inaugural season

ST. LOUIS — The inaugural season of Major League Soccer in St. Louis is a few months away, and St. Louis CITY SC will start its preparations next week.
None of the preseason matches will be at CityPark and many will be closed to fans, but it will be the first time St. Louis' team will take the field against other MLS teams.
The preseason will start with team physicals on Jan. 9 and 10, and the first week of training will begin on Jan. 11.
The team will play its first preseason match in Ft. Lauderdale against Charlotte FC on Jan. 21. CITY SC will also play against the Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami.
In February, the team will travel to Palm Springs, California, for the Second Annual Coachella Valley Invitational.
The team will take on the LA Galaxy, Vancouver Whitecaps and New York City FC.
CITY SC will close out the preseason with a closed-door scrimmage against Atlanta United.
St. Louis CITY SC 2023 Preseason Schedule
- January 9 - 19: CITY SC Training at Washington University Orthopedics High Performance Center
- January 9-10: CITY SC Medicals
- January 11: First day of 2023 preseason training at Washington University Orthopedics High Performance Center
- January 19 - 29: CITY SC Training in Ft. Lauderdale at Florida Blue Training Center
- January 21: CITY SC vs. Charlotte FC (Closed doors)
- January 24: CITY SC vs. Philadelphia Union (Closed doors at Florida Gulf Coast University)
- January 28: CITY SC vs. Inter Miami CF (Closed doors)
- January 29 – February 6: CITY SC Training at Washington University Orthopedics High Performance Center
- February 6-15: CITY SC Training in Palm Springs, California at Empire Polo Club
- February 8: CITY SC vs. LA Galaxy (11 a.m. PST)
- February 12: CITY SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (12:30 p.m. PST)
- February 15: CITY SC vs. New York City FC (12:30 p.m. PST)
- February 15: CITY SC Returns to Washington University Orthopedics High Performance Center
- February 18: CITY SC vs. Atlanta United (Closed doors)