St. Louis CITY SC announces preseason schedule ahead of inaugural season

CITY SC will make its regular season debut on Feb. 25, and the first home game will be March 4.

ST. LOUIS — The inaugural season of Major League Soccer in St. Louis is a few months away, and St. Louis CITY SC will start its preparations next week.

None of the preseason matches will be at CityPark and many will be closed to fans, but it will be the first time St. Louis' team will take the field against other MLS teams.

The preseason will start with team physicals on Jan. 9 and 10, and the first week of training will begin on Jan. 11.

The team will play its first preseason match in Ft. Lauderdale against Charlotte FC on Jan. 21. CITY SC will also play against the Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami.

In February, the team will travel to Palm Springs, California, for the Second Annual Coachella Valley Invitational.

The team will take on the LA Galaxy, Vancouver Whitecaps and New York City FC.

CITY SC will close out the preseason with a closed-door scrimmage against Atlanta United.

St. Louis CITY SC 2023 Preseason Schedule