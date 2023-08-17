St. Louis CITY SC signs 16-year-old to Homegrown contract

CITY SC signed Academy Product 16-year-old Tyson Pearce as the club's third MLS Homegrown.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC has signed their third Major League Soccer Homegrown contract with a St. Charles, Missouri, native.

He is signed to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2023 season. He will then sign as an MLS Homegrown through 2027, with an option in 2028.

“Tyson is rising Academy player in our system and we are happy to see him progress through the organization’s professional pathway,” St. Louis CITY SC Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. “His progression through the Academy has been in a positive way and getting a recent call up to the U.S. Men’s Youth National team also helped his growth.”

Homegrown Signing 🚨



St. Louis CITY SC have signed 16-year-old midfielder and @STLCITYAcademy product @Tys_Pearce to a Homegrown Player contract.



The midfielder was the fourth player to be called up to a youth national team in the Academy's history by playing in the Under-17 team's Generation adidas Cup qualifying matches. He joined Aaron Heard, Fritz Volmar and Caden Glover as players who received national team call-ups, according to a press release.

After his national team call-up, the St. Charles native earned time to train with CITY SC during their first preseason camp in Miami. Pearce has gained professional experience with CITY2, recently playing in two matches, the release said.

St. Louis returns to MLS regular season action on Sunday, Aug. 20 at CITYPARK versus Austin FC. They begin the second half of the season in first place in the Western Conference.