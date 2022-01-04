St. Louis City SC to announce 'big step' towards inaugural season

City SC will make an announcement at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday that will be "another big step towards (the team's) historic, inaugural season in 2023."

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City SC is set to make another announcement as we near a year out from the team's debut in the MLS.

City SC will make an announcement at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday that will be "another big step towards (the team's) historic, inaugural season in 2023."

City SC said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel and a special guest will be on hand for the announcement.

As construction on St. Louis City SC's new stadium continues, the club recently opened up season ticket sales for their supporter section behind the north goal. Team officials said anyone considering snagging a spot in this section should be prepared to sing, chant, drum, waive banners and flags and just generally go all out for St. Louis’ new soccer team.

The club's MLS NEXT U-16 and U-17 teams have also started play in the development league.

New Year 🔁 New Spirit



We’ve been saying it since Day 1: This project is about more than just soccer. It’s a chance to move our CITY forward, to remember our past, and build a better future for all of us.



A new day is dawning, St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/jmspSvF1ay — St. Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) January 1, 2022

MLS is slated to start its 2022 season at the end of February. St. Louis City SC will join the league in 2023.