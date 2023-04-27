Here's when St. Louis CITY SC will play in the US Open Cup's Round of 32

St. Louis CITY SC defeated Union Omaha on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 32.

ST. LOUIS — The 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup's Round of 32 schedule and matches have been set.

St. Louis CITY SC will face Chicago Fire FC at 8 p.m. on May 9 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, about 15 miles southwest of Chicago.

The matchup was set after the Round of 32 Draw that was conducted on Thursday.

CITY SC scored five goals against Union Omaha in front of the sell-out crowd of 22,423 at CityPark Tuesday to advance to the round of 32. St. Louis set a U.S. Open Cup third-round attendance record with the sold-out crowd.

The Chicago Fire defeated the Chicago House AC 3-0 on Tuesday to advance to the next round.

St. Louis sits at the top of the MLS Western Conference with a record of 6-2-1 and 19 points overall. Chicago is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 2-2-4, 10 points overall.

The two teams will meet again just days later on May 13 for an MLS match at Soldier Field.

The winning team of the U.S. Open Cup will clinch a berth in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League, prize money and silverware.

Broadcast arrangements will be announced at a later date.

CITY SC will play the Portland Timbers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at CityPark, the team's third match in seven days.

Find more information about the U.S. Open Cup and schedule here.