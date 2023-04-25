St. Louis CITY SC wins, advances in US Open Cup

St. Louis set a U.S. Open Cup third-round attendance record with a sold out crowd of 22,423.

ST. LOUIS — In their first appearance, St. Louis CITY SC defeated Union Omaha in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match.

CITY SC scored five goals in front of the sell-out crowd of 22,423 at CityPark to advance to the round of 32. St. Louis set a U.S. Open Cup third-round attendance record with the sold-out crowd.

St. Louis’ first goal came in the third minute from midfielder Aziel Jackson with an assist from Célio Pompeu. CITY SC led 1-0 at the end of the first half.

In the second half, Union Omaha’s Joe Gallardo scored an own goal which gave CITY SC a 2-0 lead in the 48th minute.

Defender Akil Watts scored to the high center of the goal in the 62nd minute with Pompeu’s second assist of the match. Four minutes later, Jackson scored his second of the game with another assist from Pompeu to lead 4-0.

Union Omaha’s only goal of the night came in the 79th minute from midfielder Pedro Dolabella.

CITY SC’s fifth goal came from midfielder Eduard Löwen, who scored from the center of the box to the bottom right corner in the 86th minute.

CITY SC ended the game with 13 shots on goal and goalkeeper Ben Lundt had two saves, and allowed one goal.

The third round will finish on Wednesday, April 26. No date has been scheduled for CITY SC’s round of 32 match in the U.S. Open Cup.

