Here is CITY SC's policy on lightning

With storms in the forecast for Saturday, soccer fans wanted to know the rules for severe weather.

ST. LOUIS — CITY SC fans should be weather aware ahead of the match Saturday.

CITYPARK has policies in place to handle dangerous weather. High winds and lightning strikes in the region trigger protocols for teams and fans.

The full CITYPARK policy is posted online.

The policy includes shelter-in-place rules for when winds over 60 mph or lightning are detected within 8 miles of the park. "Shelter in place" means fans are asked to leave their seats and move to storm shelters at the stadium.

If you are not in the stadium yet, seek shelter in the garage at 20th and Olive streets, or go back to your car.

An "all clear" notice will be given after the threat has passed.

"If the Shelter in Place protocol extends into team warmups and/or scheduled kick time, CITYPARK and MLS will determine a new kickoff time which will be communicated out to guests," the policy reads.

Fans can get updates on Twitter or with the STL CITY app.

Here are all of the FAQs for fans on matchday.