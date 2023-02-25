Goal! Tim Parker scores first goal in St. Louis CITY SC history

AUSTIN, Texas — Goal!
History was made on Saturday when Tim Parker scored St. Louis CITY SC's first goal in franchise history.
The goal came in CITY SC's first match in franchise history against Austin FC in Austin, Texas.
In the 24th minute, Parker scored off a header from the center of the box. The goal was assisted by Eduard Löwen with a cross following a corner kick.
The 30-year-old was traded to CITY SC on Nov. 11, 2022, from Houston for $500,000 of allocation money. He was also named the team's vice-captain and will serve alongside captain Roman Bürki during the 2023 season.
CITY SC will make their home debut at CityPark on March 4 against Charlotte FC.
Want more local sports delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the 5 On Your Side Sports Plus newsletter.