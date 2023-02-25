x
St. Louis City SC

Goal! Tim Parker scores first goal in St. Louis CITY SC history

The goal came in CITY SC's first game in franchise history against Austin FC in Austin, Texas.
Credit: AP
St Louis City celebrate after scoring against the Austin FC Austin FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas — Goal! 

History was made on Saturday when Tim Parker scored St. Louis CITY SC's first goal in franchise history. 

The goal came in CITY SC's first match in franchise history against Austin FC in Austin, Texas. 

In the 24th minute, Parker scored off a header from the center of the box. The goal was assisted by Eduard Löwen with a cross following a corner kick. 

The 30-year-old was traded to CITY SC on Nov. 11, 2022, from Houston for $500,000 of allocation money. He was also named the team's vice-captain and will serve alongside captain Roman Bürki during the 2023 season.  

CITY SC will make their home debut at CityPark on March 4 against Charlotte FC. 

