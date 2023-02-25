Goal! Tim Parker scores first goal in St. Louis CITY SC history

The goal came in CITY SC's first game in franchise history against Austin FC in Austin, Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Goal!

History was made on Saturday when Tim Parker scored St. Louis CITY SC's first goal in franchise history.

The goal came in CITY SC's first match in franchise history against Austin FC in Austin, Texas.

In the 24th minute, Parker scored off a header from the center of the box. The goal was assisted by Eduard Löwen with a cross following a corner kick.

The 30-year-old was traded to CITY SC on Nov. 11, 2022, from Houston for $500,000 of allocation money. He was also named the team's vice-captain and will serve alongside captain Roman Bürki during the 2023 season.

Another look at the FIRST CITY GOAL!!



Löwen ➡️ Parker #AllForCITY pic.twitter.com/8JO83kaauh — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) February 26, 2023

CITY SC will make their home debut at CityPark on March 4 against Charlotte FC.