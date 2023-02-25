Where to watch St. Louis CITY SC's first match

Here's where you can watch St. Louis CITY SC's first match of their inaugural season.

ST. LOUIS — After many years of waiting, fans will be able to watch St. Louis CITY SC's first match this weekend.

St. Louis CITY SC will play their first match at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 against Austin FC. The team's first home game will be on March 4 at CityPark against Charlotte FC.

Numerous St. Louis businesses will host watch parties in celebration as the team is on the road in Austin, Texas.

Here's a list of where you can watch the match:

Ballpark Village

Catch the big match at Ballpark Village on the big screen with special deals, a DJ and giveaways for fans to enjoy!

Find more information on deals and how to RSVP here.

CITY On Tap

Watch every CITY SC match with fellow fans at CITY On Tap locations presented by Michelob ULTRA. Bars and restaurants across the area will broadcast every match for fans to enjoy.

Locations include bars and restaurants in St. Louis, Webster Groves, Florissant, Edwardsville, Highland and more.

View the full list of CITY On Tap locations here.

Schlafly Tap Room

Catch St. Louis CITY SC's first match at Schlafly Tap Room in the Downtown West neighborhood! The St. Louligans, a group in support of soccer and CITY SC, have partnered with the bar to host a watch party.

Fans not making the trip to Texas can enjoy food, drinks and get to know other soccer fans in the area.

Find more information on the St. Louligans Facebook page here.

Sybergs Family Restaurants

All eight Sybergs locations will host CITY SC watch parties for fans to enjoy! Even after the big match, you can watch each match at any Sybergs location throughout the season.

Information on the watch party and locations here.

Missed a watch party? Send us an email.