Photos: New MLS stadium renderings show how facility will change Downtown West, feature views of Arch

The stadium will have an open design that lets people see inside and give fans a view of Downtown St. Louis' most famous landmarks

ST. LOUIS — The coronavirus may have delayed St. Louis' entry into Major League Soccer, but the team continues to make progress on stadium construction.

In a virtual roundtable discussion Wednesday, St. Louis CITY SC revealed new renderings for its open-air stadium and new information about the facility.

The stadium, which will be located along Market Street between 20th and 22nd streets, will also feature a team facility, restaurants and a plaza.

The new details about the stadium include:

Newly added field-level loge boxes with upscale amenities while putting fans ever-closer to the action.

Upper-level outdoor terraces, with unmatched views of the field and the downtown St. Louis skyline.

New restaurant and concession areas for fans that both engage the game, as well as views to the city in the North-side corners of the stadium.

Design enhancements to the East Plaza — which is North of Market — with integrated access to stadium functions including concessions and restrooms to extend the fan experience and promote non-game day community experiences within the stadium district.

The ownership group said the stadium will be open on all sides, providing a "welcoming urban design."

Construction on the site has continued through the pandemic. The team said mass excavation and tunnel construction has been completed. The next step is the placement of the structural steel in the ground, which is scheduled for this month.

If you want to be a part of the construction process, the team is looking for 11 fans to put their name on the first steel beam. The team is holding a contest to select 11 fans who will get to sign the first steel beam and be on hand for the ceremonial placement of the beam.

Each winner will also get a photo at the stadium site and a commemorative St. Louis CITY SC hardhat.