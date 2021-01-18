St. Louis native Sauerbrunn named USWNT captain

ST. LOUIS — The United States Women's National Team has a new official captain moving forward, and it's no surprise she hails from one of the best soccer towns in the country.
St. Louis native Becky Sauerbrunn was named the National Team's captain going forward on Sunday.
Before the announcement, the team had been rotating the captainship in recent years.
Sauerbrunn, 35, attended Ladue High School and has won two World Cup titles and an Olympic gold medal as a defender for the United States.
"It's an extraordinary honor to be named captain. And I'm going to work my butt off and follow in the legacy of all the people who have worn the armband and been in this role before," Sauerbrunn said in a video tweeted out by the USWNT. And I also consider myself extremely lucky in that I am on a team that is full of leaders."