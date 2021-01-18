St. Louis native Sauerbrunn named USWNT captain

ST. LOUIS — The United States Women's National Team has a new official captain moving forward, and it's no surprise she hails from one of the best soccer towns in the country.

"It's an extraordinary honor to be named captain. And I'm going to work my butt off and follow in the legacy of all the people who have worn the armband and been in this role before," Sauerbrunn said in a video tweeted out by the USWNT. And I also consider myself extremely lucky in that I am on a team that is full of leaders."