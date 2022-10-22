St. Louis soccer fans remain faithful as Centene Stadium handles power issues

5 On Your Side got an update from St. Louis City SC about power outage repairs on Oct. 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Season tickets for St. Louis City SC sold out Oct. 21, but it is unclear how soon St. Louis' new soccer club or fans will be able to visit their future home at Centene Stadium.

The stadium has dealt with power issues since September, sending fans to other venues for events leading up to the season.

City public records revealed that a few tubes were reported damaged during an operation to install street lighting on the west side of 22nd Street.

After a rain event a day later, water got into the stadium's communications and electrical room.

Kirk Openlander and his work group recently purchased season tickets.

“We've gone down almost every other week to see the progression of the stadium being built and we're just really excited," Openlander said.

He and his wife are geared up for the game.

“[We're] mainly following the premier league over in England. Once it was getting close to where we were going to get a team, I mean we've really been getting pumped up," he said.

A spokesperson for the team on Friday sent 5 On Your Side the following statement about the progress:

"We are in the process of re-energizing the portion of the stadium that was adversely impacted. Our fans can be confident the team is doing everything possible to get full electricity back at the stadium as soon as possible, and we believe we are close to a resolution."

“I'm not one to be pessimistic about it," Openlander said. "I'm optimistic about it...I want it to be right."

While the repairs are expensive, Openlander said he would anticipate an economic comeback with the support of the surrounding downtown area.

"I can see other businesses finally going," he said. "'Yeah...let's get down there because we know that there's going to be crowds around for X amount of days a year.'"

The first game is scheduled for March 24, but it will be held at St. Louis University's Hermann Stadium.