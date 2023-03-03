USMNT to play at CityPark as part of CONCACAF Gold Cup this June

Team USA will play in the second of two matches on June 28. The match will start at 8:30.

ST. LOUIS — One of the CONCACAF Gold Cup matches held at CityPark in St. Louis will feature the United States men's national team.

Last week, the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football announced the stadium would be one of 15 sites used for the 16-nation tournament. On Tuesday, CONCACAF announced both matches would be played on Wednesday, June 28.

The first match is a matchup between Jamaica and Nicaragua at 6:30 p.m. Team USA's opponent has not been determined yet for their match which starts at 8:30.

Team USA will take on one of the three teams that make it out of the preliminary round. The possible opponents are Curacao, Saint Kitts and Nevis, French Guiana and Sint Maarten.

It will be the second international match played at the new stadium this year. The women's national team defeated Ireland 1-0 in an international friendly last week.

CITY SC said tickets will be available to CITY SC season ticket members and for myCITY+ members on Wednesday, April 19. Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 25 at 10 a.m.

A ticket includes attendance to both matches, and re-entry is not allowed. Tickets will be available for purchase through seatgeek.com or the CITY app. Ticket pricing information has not been provided.

The United States is defending champion and Qatar is included as an invited guest. Other nations are Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama. Three additional teams will be determined by preliminary round matches in June.