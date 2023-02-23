US Women’s National Soccer Team to play friendly match at CityPark in St. Louis

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team will play a friendly match against the Republic of Ireland at CityPark on April 11.

ST. LOUIS — The home of St. Louis CITY SC, CityPark, will welcome the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team for a friendly match against the Republic of Ireland in April.

Following a match on Saturday, April 8 in Austin, Texas, the teams will head to St. Louis for the second match of a two-leg set on Tuesday, April 11. Fans can watch the 6:30 p.m. game on HBO Max, according to a press release from St. Louis CITY SC.

A friendly soccer match is a non-competitive game that is used as a warm-up for players ahead of a new season.

St. Louis native and captain of the U.S. women’s team Becky Sauerbrunn is a two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion. She attended Ladue High School, and the school recently named its soccer field after her – the Becky Sauerbrunn Field.

“It’s an honor to be part of this historic event at CityPark with our friends at the U.S. Women’s National Team,” St. Louis CITY SC President and CEO, Carolyn Kindle, said in the release. “The momentum of soccer in our region right now is unparalleled and the passion of our fans will create an incredible atmosphere on matchday.”

For those interested in attending the friendly match, presales for tickets begin Monday, Feb. 27 with the public sale through Ticketmaster beginning March 6.

Ticket sale schedule: