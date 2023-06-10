Washington University's women's soccer team continues historic shutout streak

The Bears improved to 11-0 over the weekend and continued their shutout streak.

ST. LOUIS — The Washington University women's soccer team continued their historic shutout streak over the weekend, improving to an 11-0 record.

Editors Note: The above video is from Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

So far this season, the women have taken things to another level. The team is ranked third in the NCAA Division 3 with an 11-0 record. They also haven't allowed a goal.

Not one.

In fact, they are the only team, men's or women's in Divisions 1, 2 or 3, that have not allowed a goal all season.

"Shutout is a mentality," head coach Jim Conlon said. "We are trying not to make it our identity but it's a mentality that we are absolutely trying to embrace."

"All the work we put in over the summer, preseason and every day, it really paid off and we are looking forward to continuing to build on what we have done so far and looking forward to see how far it will take us," center back Alyssa Hackett said.

But the story gets crazier.

The team only had one available goalkeeper to start this season but she got sick. So, they had to turn to midfielder Sophia Raudez, a player who had never played goal before, to start the shutout streak.

"It's a whole team thing, it's not just me. It starts with our forwards and honestly, the whole team has been doing a great job playing some great team defense. So, it's not all on me." goalkeeper Sidney Conner said.

The Bears beat Brandeis University 4-0 and Fontbonne University 3-0 over the weekend. They will head to New York University (9-1) on Oct. 14 and hope to continue their hot streak.