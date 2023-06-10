Washington University's women's soccer team is riding historic shutout streak

The women's team is ranked third in the NCAA Division 3 and with a 9-0.

ST. LOUIS — The Washington University's women's soccer team is no stranger to being successful on the pitch.

So far this season, they have taken things to another level. The women's team is ranked third in the NCAA Division 3 and with a 9-0. They also haven't allowed a goal.

Not one.

In fact, they are the only team, men's or women's in Divisions 1, 2 or 3, yet to allow a goal.

"Shutout is a mentality. We are trying not to make it our identity but it's a mentality that we are absolutely trying to embrace," head coach Jim Conlon said.

"All the work we put in over the summer, preseason and every day, it really paid off and we are looking forward to continuing to build on what we have done so far and looking forward to see how far it will take us," center back Alyssa Hackett said.

But the story gets crazier.

The team only had one available goalkeeper to start this season but she got sick. So, they had to turn to a player who had never played goal before to start the shutout streak.

"It's a whole team thing, it's not just me. It starts with our forwards and honestly, the whole team has been doing a great job playing some great team defense. So, it's not all on me." Sidney Conner said.

The Bears will face Brandeis University at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 on Francis Olympic Field and hope to continue their hot streak.