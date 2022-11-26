Soccer bar in Tower Grove South shuts down street for World Cup fans

"This is all of our fans, man. They've been coming around forever. We love everyone here so much," said Jeff Lyle, managing partner of Amsterdam Tavern.

ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of fans filled the street outside of Amsterdam Tavern in Tower Grove South for the big World Cup match between the United States and England on Friday.

The game started at 2 p.m. but the owners of the bar said people were there as early as 7:30 a.m.

The Stelzer brothers, who own the tavern, and their partners, worked with the city to shut down the block to accommodate the crowds.

“We love soccer and we wanted to create a spot where everyone else who loves soccer,” Robert Stelzer said.



"We've been doing this for 14 years, so we know what we're doing. Having this, you know. The St. Louis CITY SC. Everybody's excited about that,” said Jeff Lyle, managing partner of Amsterdam Tavern.



"This is all of our fans, man. They've been coming around forever. We love everyone here so much," Lyle said.



Hundreds wrapped in red, white, and blue to were able to catch the big game on the big screen.



The tavern is the headquarters for Kevin Marshall and the American Outlaws St. Louis Chapter.



“You might not be a huge soccer fan. but people in St. Louis know the party's at Amsterdam Tavern if there is a local soccer event to watch, they know to come here," Marshall said.



The Muller family's home is divided. "I'm obviously American, so I'm supporting team USA," Gina Muller said.



“And I, of course, am supporting England because I am English so -- and we've had to bribe the children into wearing different shirts,” her husband, Jon said.



“I love soccer. I used to play. I'm not as good but I still love to watch it,” said Mikey, their son.

Friday's USA versus England match ended in a scoreless draw.

The US will face Iran in its next game Tuesday, Nov. 29.