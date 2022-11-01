2 St. Louis area soccer players from same high school make US World Cup team

Defender Tim Ream and forward Josh Sargent made the final roster to represent the United States in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis area soccer stars will represent the stars and stripes on the biggest stage in sports later this month.

Defender Tim Ream and forward Josh Sargent made the final roster to represent the United States in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The roster was announced Wednesday.

While representing their country, both players will also be representing St. Dominic High School, where both starred as prep standouts.

"Two of the best 26 players in the USA are Alumni of @StDominicHS," the school's athletic department tweeted Wednesday. "Congratulations to Tim Ream and Josh Sargent for making the @USMNT World Cup squad."

Two of the best 26 players in the USA are Alumni of @StDominicHS

Congratulations to Tim Ream and Josh Sargent for making the @USMNT World Cup squad. Our entire SD community will be wearing 🇺🇸 in support!!! USA!!! https://t.co/Bk649UlOuI pic.twitter.com/jLRzjED62B — sdhsathletics (@sdhsathletics) November 10, 2022

Ream, 35, and Sargent, 22, will bring different skill sets as the team tries to make a deep run in the tournament.

Ream is among the team's most seasoned international performers with 46 appearances for Team USA. He's back on the Team USA roster for the first time in 2022 and this will be his World Cup debut.

As a professional, he has played in MLS for the New York Red Bulls and in Europe for the Bolton Wanderers and Fulham.

Sargent will be part of the youth movement on Team USA. Team USA is the youngest to qualify for the tournament, and Sargent is one of nine players on the team to also play for the U-23 team.

Sargent has played professionally in Europe since he was a teenager, including games in the German Bundesliga and English Premier League.

Sargent has appeared in 20 games for Team USA and has scored five goals.

Team USA's first game in the tournament will be against Wales on Nov. 21.