College football is right around the corner, and Sports Illustrated is throwing some serious love towards the University of Missouri.

Well... technically not the football team, though.

SI recently ranked the top 10 college towns in the country, and Missouri fans were probably pretty pleased with the results.

Columbia, Missouri slotted in at number five on the list, with only Ann Arbor, Michigan, Austin, Texas, Athens, Georgia and Madison, Wisconsin finishing ahead of the home of Mizzou.

If that wasn't enough for Missouri fans and alums to be proud of, Sports Illustrated also released a ranking of the best college food spots in the country, with a Columbia staple on top.

Booches, famous for sliders and pool, took the top spot in SI's college food rankings.

It remains to bee seen how the Tigers will look during SEC competition in 2019, but at least fans and locals have something to hang their hats on before the season even begins.

RELATED: Mizzou football could be special in 2019 if the NCAA gives them the chance

RELATED: All eyes are on Kelly Bryant as Mizzou football heads into 2019

RELATED: Missouri to sell alcohol at home football games starting in 2019

RELATED: All eyes are on Kelly Bryant as Mizzou opens fall camp

RELATED: A look inside the brand new Missouri football south end zone facility

RELATED: Sports Plus Podcast: Mizzou football preview and Cards deadline dread