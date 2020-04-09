Sports Plus Podcast | Cards offense wakes up, Allen to Monteal and the most colorful characters in St. Louis sports history

The Cardinals offense shows life. Allen heads to Canada for cap room. And classic Marvin Barnes stories. This week's podcast has a bit of everything

ST. LOUIS — Sports are back, and there's a lot to talk about. 5 On Your Side Sports is going live on social media every week to take questions, have some fun and just talk sports. We're then turning that live broadcast into an episode of what we're calling "Sports Plus At Home".

In Episode 17, Frank Cusumano and Corey Miller talk about the recent offensive outburst by the Cardinals led by Brad Miller, break down what we're seeing with the redbirds right now, put the Jake Allen trade into context and discuss our list of the top 10 most colorful characters in St. Louis sports history.

