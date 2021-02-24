x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Sports

Sports Plus Podcast: Who fills out the Cardinals rotation, best and worst STL uniforms of all-time and a special Mizzou/SLU crossover

There's a lot going on in the St. Louis sports scene right now. We talk the latest in Cards spring training, get to know Jordan Kyrou and more on this week's podcast

ST. LOUIS — This week on the Sports Plus Podcast, Frank Cusumano, Andy Mohler and Hanna Yates join Corey Miller to talk about candidates for the Cardinals' opening in the rotation, Nolan Gorman's new future with St. Louis, getting to know Jordan Kyrou, the rough weeks for Mizzou and SLU hoops and debate the best and worst St. Louis uniforms of all-time.

We also hear from Mizzou head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin and SLU head basketball coach Travis Ford together in a special interview for Sports Plus.

Be sure to download and subscribe as well as rate and review wherever you get your podcasts.

 

More Sports Coverage

Related Articles