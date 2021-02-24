Sports Plus Podcast: Who fills out the Cardinals rotation, best and worst STL uniforms of all-time and a special Mizzou/SLU crossover

ST. LOUIS — This week on the Sports Plus Podcast, Frank Cusumano, Andy Mohler and Hanna Yates join Corey Miller to talk about candidates for the Cardinals' opening in the rotation, Nolan Gorman's new future with St. Louis, getting to know Jordan Kyrou, the rough weeks for Mizzou and SLU hoops and debate the best and worst St. Louis uniforms of all-time.