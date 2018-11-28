ST. LOUIS – Soccer supporters jam-packed a meeting for plans to build a Major League Soccer stadium in St. Louis.

The resolution was approved by the aldermanic committee on Wednesday, 8-0. It will next go to the full board on Friday.

The resolution that was passed Wednesday serves as a boost to the group working to secure an MLS franchise. Specifically, the committee recognized efforts of the ownership group that includes the Taylor and Kavanaugh families. They also called on the business community along with city and state agencies to do what they can to bring soccer to the city.

The proposed stadium would be west of Union Station along Market Street.

In October, a St. Louis-based ownership group announced its mission to bring a Major League Soccer club to St. Louis. The new ownership is composed of multi-generational members of the Taylor and Kavanaugh families.

Several advocates of the project were in attendance including, Kelvin Adams, Superintendent of St. Louis Public Schools, who called the project a "no brainer."

Mayor Lyda Krewson said, "Thank you to the Board of Aldermen's Housing Urban Development and Zoning Committee. I am so thrilled to move a step closer to bringing a Major League Soccer expansion team to St. Louis." Krewson added, "We are a soccer town. We play it, we watch it, and now we have another shot to score a soccer stadium and an MLS team."

In an unprecedented move today, St louis’ #HUDZ Committee decided to push the resolution forward to a full Board of Aldermen vote, bypassing the typical second hearing. Thanks to President of the Board of Aldermen @PresReed for his leadership in getting to this important step. pic.twitter.com/za840TPOSX — MLS4TheLou (@MLS4theLou) November 28, 2018

