ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Louis Ambush will hold open tryouts on Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25 to complete their roster for the 2019-20 season.

Tryouts will be at Vetta Sports St. Charles located at 1425 St. Peters Cottleville Road in Cottleville.

Players trying out must be 18-years or older and not under contract with another MASL team.

Collegiate players should verify with their college if trying out will affect their college eligibility.

The Ambush are members of the Major Arena Soccer League and kick off their seventh season in November.

All home games will be played at the Family Arena in St. Charles. The Ambush barely missed the playoff berth during their 2018-19 season and are looking to build on that success for the upcoming season.

Registration for tryouts can only be completed online on the team website.

Participants who have any questions about the tryouts may call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363. Check-in is 3:30 p.m. CDT on August 24, with tryouts beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Check-in on August 25 is 12:30 p.m. CDT with the session beginning at 1:30 p.m. Each participant will be provided an Ambush t-shirt that they can keep.

