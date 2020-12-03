ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Louis Ambush arena soccer team is the latest local team to announce a stoppage in play in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The entire Major Arena Soccer League decided to end the 2019-2020 regular season on Wednesday.

The MASL's decision follows similar actions from the NBA, NHL, MLB and NCAA.

“It’s a disappointing end to an exciting regular season, but the health and safety of our players, fans and staff is paramount,” MASL Commissioner Joshua Schaub said in a statement. “It was a significant sacrifice for our owners to forego the remaining regular season games, but it was the appropriate decision considering the gravity of the situation.”

The MASL said in a statement they will continue to monitor developments and provide updates on the status of the league.

