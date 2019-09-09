21-year-old Clayton Keller was one of five St. Louis area hockey players taken in the first round of the 2016 draft.

Now, just three years later, he's blossomed into an NHL star and has a long-term contract to show for it.

The Coyotes announced last week they had signed the Swansea native to an eight year deal to keep him with the organization through the 2027-2028 season.

Keller has turned into a star during his two full season in Arizona, tallying 37 goals and 77 assists in 167 games.

He finished third in Calder (rookie of the year) voting in 2018, and was a first time all-star for the Coyotes last season.

RELATED: Stanley Cup champion Blues make surprise cameo at Mizzou football game

RELATED: St. Louis Blues' Stanley Cup win inspires 17-year-old to write book

RELATED: Blues-themed restaurant proposed for Lambert airport

RELATED: 58 skaters will enter Blues training camp. Who will be this year's breakout?

RELATED: Eckert’s new corn maze honors 2019 Stanley Cup champs

RELATED: Ivan Barbashev signs 2 year contract with Blues