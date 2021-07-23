St. Louis in Tokyo: Watch local athletes during Olympics on Friday, July 23

Here's your guide to what's happening on Friday at the Olympics, and what St. Louis connections will be in action

ST. LOUIS — The Tokyo Olympics are finally here, and 5 On Your Side has you covered all the way through.

We'll let you know when and where you can watch your favorite events, and when to catch those specific St. Louis athletes going for gold.

Here's which St. Louis area athletes will be in action on Friday, July 23 and where you can watch all the action from Tokyo.

St. Louis in Tokyo - July 23

There are no athletes with local connections in action live on Friday, July 23 in Tokyo. A replay of Team USA Women's Soccer's loss to Sweden will air at 4:30 p.m. on NBCSN. The game features St. Louis native and USWNT captain, Becky Sauerbrunn.

Below is the full Olympic schedule for Friday, July 23. All times listed are Central Time. Events are listed by the station they will air on. Events airing LIVE will be listed in bold and italicized.

For the full Olympics schedule from NBC, you can click here.

NBC

5:55 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Opening Ceremony (LIVE)

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Preview Show

6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Opening Ceremony

USA Network

6:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages (LIVE)

Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)

NBCSN

1 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France

3 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. South Africa

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Germany

7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Italy

Softball – U.S. vs. Canada

Rowing – Qualifying Heats

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – China vs. Brazil

2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Japan vs. Canada

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden

St. Louis native Becky Sauerbrunn captains Team USA in this replay of a Tuesday match.

11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

3x3 Basketball

Archery – Mixed Team Elimination Rounds

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round