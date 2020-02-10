Hoops and Beyond | Teaching more than the game of basketball

Two St. Louisans are coming together to go beyond the court

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louisans are coming together to teach youth more skills than just on the basketball court.

Kendal Shell and Rayshawn Simmons are the duo behind ‘Hoops and Beyond.’ They both grew up in the St. Louis area and graduated from Webster Groves High School. Both went on to play college basketball and Simmons continues to play overseas.

“Leaving an impact through the game of basketball that goes far beyond the court,” that’s the motto behind Hoops and Beyond.

Basketball skill development, mental health, financial literacy, physical health, career readiness and motivational speaking are among the things kids can expect to learn at Hoops and Beyond.

“Me and my cousin Kendal Shell, we were just sitting and talking about how we wanted to do something together. It’s funny because I kind of live the hoops side and he lives the beyond side, so we combined both and how can we bring it together and give back,” Simmons said.

“I think with our camp not just skills developing, which is going to be very important – we’re taking a lot of stuff off the court that we feel makes up the whole athlete, some stuff that hasn’t always been focused on in the past. We’re looking to do mental health, physical health, along with financial literacy and freedom and job and career readiness. All of this is going to be combined,” Shell said.

“I think it’s going to impact in a way that words can’t even express because we’re providing them with a place they can be open and talk freely and not be seen as weak if they want to express themselves or their feelings,” Simmons said.

Shell said if he would have had something like this as a kid, it would have given him access and opportunity for more.

“I don’t think people realize how some communities are so much more under resourced than others,” Shell said.

“I think it’s important for us to show kids that Black males – that what we’re doing, is something positive,” Shell said.

The first camp will be held Oct. 10-11 for grades 8-12 in the St. Louis area. Click here to register or for more information

"Our plan is to really have it everywhere," Simmons said.