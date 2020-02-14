ST. LOUIS — Tickets for the St. Louis BattleHawks home-opener next weekend are already scarce, the team said Friday.

A team spokesperson said most of the available tickets are in the premium range for suites or all-inclusive packages.

"The BattleHawks could not be more excited and appreciative of the support from our fans, who are proving, once again, that St. Louis has an incredible pride and passion for sports in our community," said Brian Stull, BattleHawks director of communications and media relations.

The BattleHawks will take on the New York Guardians on Feb. 23 at The Dome at America's Center. There are 28,000 seats in The Dome's lower bowl.

A check on Ticketmaster's website shows the least expensive tickets are $90 each. Those are "verified tickets," tickets resold at a cost above face value. Some tickets are being resold for $144 each.

The team won its first game on Feb. 9 against the Dallas Renegades 15-9. The next game is scheduled for Feb. 16 against the Houston Roughnecks.

For the team's complete schedule, click here.

First BattleHawks game in XFL nets big ratings in St. Louis If the early returns are any indication, St. Louis loves the XFL. The Sports Business Journal's John Ourand is reporting that the BattleHawks and Dallas Renegades drew 2,495,000 viewers on Sunday and had a 7.4 television rating in St. Louis.

