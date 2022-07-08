Meet the St. Louis Blues 2022 NHL Draft class

The St. Louis Blues drafted six new players to their roster on Thursday and Friday at the 2022 NHL Draft. Here's an introduction to each of them.

MONTREAL, QC — The 2022 NHL Draft was hosted in Montreal, Canada as teams draft future players that will make up their team.

The St. Louis Blues originally had five picks going into the draft, acquiring a sixth one on Friday after trading Ville Husso to the Detroit Red Wings.

So, let's meet the St. Louis Blues draft class of 2022:

No. 23 overall – Jimmy Snuggerud, RW, U.S. National Team

Snuggerud comes from a family with hockey in their veins. His father and grandfather both played for the U.S. National Team. His father, Dave Snuggerud, played 265 games in the NHL from 1989-93.

Snuggerud tallied 56 points, 20 goals total, in 51 games with the team.

He will remain in his own state of Minnesota next season to play for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers hockey team.

No. 73 overall (acquired from Red Wings) - Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, C, Finland U18

The 6-foot,183 pound center has been playing for the Finland U18 team were he has been developing his skills as a young player. Offensively, Kaskimaki has been great and at one point posting a point-per-game in the Finnish league. But, defensively he will need more exposure and time to work on protecting the puck and at even strength.

While he is still a few years away from the NHL, he will continue to develop in the Finnish league. Potentially in years to come, he could play in the AHL, continuing to develop into a efficient player on both ends of the ice.

No. 88 overall - Michael Buchinger, D, Guelph Storm (OHL)

The OHL rookie made a name for himself this season with the Guelph Storm. Buchinger finished the season with five goals and 39 assists in 63 games.

The defensemen is known for his ability to move the puck quickly and efficiently out of his zone and into scoring chances. Many prospects saw his skill and recognized his mobility on the ice as well.

No. 120 overall - Arseni Koromyslov, D, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

The defenseman from Russia primarily played in the Russian Junior League where he finished with 23 points in 42 games.

Experts listed him to be drafted around the 100th pick, ultimately going 120th to the Blues.

Some of his strengths include skating and passing but will need to continue to work on scoring and offensive ability.

No. 152 overall - Marc-Andre Gaudet, D, Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL)

The Canadian played with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in the QMJHL in the 2021-2022 season. Gaudet had 38 points throughout the season, scoring 13 goals total.

The defenseman will return to the QMJHL for the 2022-2023 season as the Blues keep an eye on his development.

No. 184 - overall - Landon Sim, C/RW, London Knights (OHL)

In 2021-2022, Sim posted 12 goals through 64 games this season with the London Knights. The Ontario Hockey League is going to give Sim a chance to develop his skills as a forward.

His dad, Jon Sim, also played in the OHL and won a Stanley cup with the Dallas Stars in 1999.

As the draft concludes, free agency starts on July 13 where many teams will be making moves and signing players.