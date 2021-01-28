Thursday night's St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights game postponed due to COVID-19

The Blues played the Knights on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — Thursday night's game between the St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights has been canceled due to COVID-19, the league announced.

A player and another member of the Vegas Golden Knights coaching staff entered the league's COVID Protocol.

"The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups after recent tests warranted more caution while the League continues to analyze test results in the coming days," according to a news release from the NHL.

The game was set to be played in Las Vegas.

The Knights' training facilities have been closed and will remain closed until further notice. The league is reviewing the Knights' schedule and will make a decision regarding next week's games within the next couple of days.