Opinion | Why baseball should just call it a season

Sometimes, you have to do what's best for the future. While 50 games sound fun, it rings false and doesn't solve a nasty rift between the owners and players.

ST. LOUIS — There will be baseball in 2020, at least according to the latest "report," but here I will tell you why they should just call it a season. Read on and run with me a bit.

Let's rewind a little first. The spring blossomed with big plans for the 2020 season. Spring training was a highlight reel, ensuring another revenue-rich campaign. The game was profitable and popular, just cool enough for the youngsters and nostalgic for the oldies. Major League Baseball was in a good place.

And then COVID struck down and canceled everything, casting a cloud of doubt over the future while slowly strangling the normal. The pause in play has turned baseball's most powerful to whiny, rich children fighting over real estate in a schoolyard playground. Public disputes and arguments. Players tweeting out owner roastings. Baseball reporters like Jeff Passan write 2,000 mission statements about the latest proposals and snide back-and-forth from the owners and players.

The two groups have engaged in labor wars consisting of money offers that are shaped differently yet mean the same thing (hello, suits) and ultimatums from the jerseys asking for what was promised in March. While these two groups of businessmen quarrel over 10-15 games and a couple hundred million dollars, fans are left out in the cold. Stadium employees are wondering about 2021's status. Millions of fans are landlocked while richer people's heads remain in the clouds.

It's sad, really. One would think the country would come together in a time of need. When tragedy struck back in 2001 and took just under 3,000 lives, the cities and higher-ups bonded as one. As of today, COVID has taken 122,000 lives in the United States. 122,000 in less than half a year, with spikes in cases coming across the country and expected in the fall. One would imagine big, powerful people in baseball doing what was right and easy, giving a game back to the people. Instead, they fight like kids over toys.

Here's the thing. June is getting old and no real baseball is imminent. The Players Association, the same group whom members pledged on social media to receive a time and place to report, rejected the 60-game offer from the Owners. Rob Manfred, shining in all the wrong ways this year, will eventually implement a 50 game season. The one that was discussed and talked about WEEKS AGO!

But the league still has to go through mandatory COVID health guidelines and structures. That hasn't even been hammered down into place yet. The Philadelphia Phillies had to close their clubhouse due to positive tests from players. I'd expect those positive tests to continue due to a group of people here, the players-finally getting tested in the first place. This should have been happening last month but due to financial differences, it has only begun its first steps. If you think Manfred can snap his fingers and the games would just commence, you're wrong. There's still more than a few health hurdles to jump over and that's if the two sides can put their egos to bed.

At this point, I'd just call it. Forget 2020. A few weeks ago when 50 games were first discussed, I was for it. The potential to test out certain things and tactics in a shorter time frame sounded enticing. Unfortunately, that took place six or seven public disagreements ago. The owners and players soiled the sheets and are running out of extras. At this point, the sun is getting real low on the 2020 baseball season finding a shred of normal decency. It looks like a giant dollar sign being shined in the sky by the two groups, asking for something to salvage. Yes, it's both groups acting out here.

While I point my hand overall at the owners for drastically fumbling this whole thing, I also see a bit of misdirection from the players. With players like Mike Trout and Max Scherzer publicly asking for a reporting date, why is there pushback on the number of games the past five days? Just dig in, settle, and play ball. If not, go ahead and strike, thus making a true statement.

I feel like the 2020 season has actually played out-but in much uglier fashion. Instead of runs and strikeouts, we have deceptive loudmouth playing on the field. The standings are clean but the games that are being played look very dirty, especially up close. All of this adds up to a loss for fans, the ones who make the dollars possible. Where are they being considered here?

Just call the season. More players are going to test positive and insurance will become impossible. With July fast approaching, the time to fire up a season is running out. They can say games by July 29 but until the health codes are even close to par, a realistic return date can't be set. Do you want to start it all back up and then immediately shut it down? No, so you go through all the tests and procedures until they annoy the stadium and team employees. If not, you risk real human lives being lost so a game can be played.

Right now, there are better things to worry about and invest your time in. Saying these words gives me a stomach ache, but that's where the road has taken us this year. Imagine not treating a wound for many years and allowing it to become infected: That's Major League Baseball right now.

I'd take the time to cool off and then get back to the negotiating table to make sure 2021 and 2022 don't become endangered. Instead of making a poor attempt at playing a 50 game season with a World Series that won't feel real, the suits and jerseys can sit down for longer without the pressure of "get a season in" lurking in the background.

Once again, per Jon Heyman, there will be baseball in 2020, but I have a better idea.

Call 2020 off and make sure 2021 and beyond is not only possible but looks good and sound as well. I can't believe the words that are coming out of my mouth but for the betterment of the sport, baseball shouldn't be played in 2020.

On a field, that is. Feel free to get out there and throw the ball around. Get the Little League games going. Watch the youth play out on the field and grow into bigger talents. See the fun out there. Go play catch at the Field of Dreams in Iowa. Appreciate the fun in the game while the owners and players' disputes help destroy it from the inside. Soon enough, you may only have those little league and high school fields to find the game.

Thanks for reading and please drop your thoughts off at me on Twitter.