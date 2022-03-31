New on the menu at Busch Stadium: Cardinals update food options for 2022

“This year we are bringing back some old items, and we are re-inventing some items," Cardinals executive sous-chef Norman Taylor.

ST. LOUIS — Ballpark food at Busch Stadium is serious business. Cardinals executive sous-chef Norman Taylor has been the brain in the kitchen for 22 years.

“This year we are bringing back some old items, and we are re-inventing some items,” Taylor said.

For 2022, the Philly Cheesesteak will be replaced by a new sandwich, filled with fresh shaved ribeye.

“We’re adding provolone cheese to it. But you can top them with roasted red pepper or onions,” Taylor said.

Fans will also see new desserts. The stadium will offer small doughnuts smothered in icing and chocolate, and topped with sprinkles, designed to taste like mini funnel cakes.

New Busch Stadium food for 2022 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

But the newest addition that Taylor insists fans try are the barbecue nachos.

“This is the item that we will be making another way. We are still using our house-smoked barbecue. We have changed the cheese from queso to nacho cheese because that works better in St. Louis. And even better than that, we’re going to be using Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce” Taylor said.

The Cardinals will open their season at Busch Stadium against the Pirates on April 7.