The St. Louis Cardinals and Major League Baseball have backed legislation filed in the Missouri House of Representatives that would allow sports betting in the state.

The legislation, House Bill 119, “authorizes the Missouri Gaming Commission to implement regulations governing sports wagering, including standards for the conduct of sports wagering and holders of certificates for sports wagering.” The bill is sponsored by Rep. Cody Smith, a Republican from Carthage, Missouri.

The bill, if adopted, would require the Missouri Gaming Commission to test new sports betting devices and forms of sports wagering, allowing the commission to issue a certificate for an interactive sports gambling platform. In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court overruled a 1992 federal law barring states from permitting sports betting.

