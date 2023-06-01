St. Louis Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas turned his season around with strong May

The right-hander was undefeated in the month of May and tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts in his most recent start.

ST. LOUIS — Entering the month of May, St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas had made six starts and compiled a 1-1 record with an ERA of 5.79. He had four no decisions - two turned into wins, and two turned into losses for the team — and he wasn’t lasting long into those games. His longest outing was in his last start in April on the 27th when he went six and one-third innings. Mikolas shut out the Giants that day.

When the calendar changed to May, it took two starts for Mikolas to kick it into gear, but since his start on May 14 against the Boston Red Sox, he hasn’t pitched fewer than six innings.

On the Wednesday edition of the Locked On Cardinals podcast, host JD Hafron discussed Mikolas’ latest start, a win against the Kansas City Royals, which was his strongest start of the campaign so far.

BE SURE to listen and subscribe to Locked On Cardinals wherever you get your podcasts!

Hafron said, “It’s a good thing that Miles was on the mound (on Tuesday night) because he’s the guy out of all the starters that you have assembled that you believe can actually pull off a victory when the team doesn’t score.”

Mikolas pitched eight shutout innings with ten strikeouts and only gave up three hits and one walk Tuesday night, which was helpful for the Cardinals because their offense could only muster two runs against the Royals.

Hafron made it a point to mention how he talked about Miles Mikolas and how underrated he was coming into this season, saying. “I was telling anyone who was listening how underrated Miles Mikolas is in the grand scheme of Major League Baseball.” He added, “You’re never going to hear Miles Mikolas’s name mentioned among the great pitchers in the league. You’re just not.”

But when you look at Mikolas’ last three starts (including Tuesday) he’s pitched seven, seven, and eight innings. He’s only given up three runs—in one start to the Dodgers and he still picked up the win—and he’s struck out 17 while only walking one batter across those 25 innings of work.

Mikolas has lowered his overall ERA from that bloated 5.79 he ended April with to a much more respectable 3.75. He’s improved to a 4-1 record since the beginning of May, and he seems to be getting stronger.

He said after Tuesday’s game via MLB.com, “I think it’s one of the best feelings in sports to show up for your team when they need it,” He added, “That’s all my pride, and that’s all I’m here to do -- win games. Yeah, I want my stat line to look good, but at the end of the day, if I start the game and we finish with a win, I’m pretty happy.”

Tuesday night was only the second time in Mikolas’s career that he collected 10 strikeouts. The other time was back on August 27, 2019 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cardinals do well when Mikolas is on the mound. In his last nine starts, they have won seven of them, and his record is 4-0 with a 2.11 ERA in those games. St. Louis was 10-18 in April and finished May 15-13; Mikolas was a big reason.

Mikolas also said after Tuesday’s game that he wanted to impress his opponent Zack Greinke who has been in the league since 2005. “Anytime we're going up against a guy with a name like that, it makes you want to do good,” Mikolas added. “It makes you want to impress him. I'm getting to be one of the older guys in the league, so when I face guys that I watched on TV, then you want to impress him.”

Mikolas is impressing many people with his play of late, and if he keeps going in this direction, the Cardinals will be making some noise in the National League Central division like they do every season.