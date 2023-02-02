St. Louis CITY first match tickets sell out in 5 minutes

On March 4, CITY will meet Charlotte FC on the pitch surrounded by newly minted St. Louis soccer fans.

ST. LOUIS — Tickets went on sale for St. Louis CITY Soccer Club's regular season Thursday morning and the individual tickets for the first match sold out in five minutes.

"It's fantastic," St. Louis CITY SC Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service Edmound Elzy said. "It means that there is always going to be a ton of energy in this building, they will be cheering on the team and also bringing a certain vibe to downtown that is badly needed."

Match No.1 sold out, but the other 16 games are open and expected to be popular too. If you didn't score tickets to the first match, that is OK. There are sports bars across the street and they are ready for soccer fans.

"I think it will be kind of crazy inside and outside," Eddie Mcvey of Maggie O'Briens said with a smile. "Nuts all the way around and we look forward to seeing what is going to happen."

Up the street from Maggie O'Briens, but still across the street from CityPark, Syberg's Alon Salomon said, "I think it's going to be crazy, especially on the first day. We got a bunch of stuff on our parking lot that we are going to do, some tailgating, so we look forward to seeing everyone down here."

The Pitch at Union Station isn't even done yet, but their staff is preparing for the start of the St. Louis CITY SC season.

"I hope this whole area and this whole corner turn into exactly what you see when you go down to Bush Stadium." Blaise Pastoret with The Pitch Athletic Club and Tavern said. "jumping between the bars, 360, Paddy O's and you kind of do that pre-game rally which we are going to have in the back."