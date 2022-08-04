St. Louis City SC announces Lou Fusz Plaza at Centene Stadium

Lou Fusz Plaza is expected host other events such as watch parties, movie nights, festivals and more.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City SC added another regional staple to its fold of sponsors on Tuesday.

The club announced the Lou Fusz Automotive Network as their official automotive sponsor, with the addition of Lou Fusz Plaza outside the eastern side of Centene Stadium. The southeastern entry gate will also bear the Lou Fusz name.

Lou Fusz Plaza will be a 125,500 square foot area comprised of 24,000 square feet of green space including 76 trees and 1,000 linear feet of trail running along 20th street.

"If you think of the stadium as a physical manifestation of bringing the community together through food, technology and entertainment, that's really what this east plaza is all about. So on a match day and a non-match day how we can program it through entertainment for everybody in the community, for underserved communities, for everybody to come and convene on the Lou Fusz Plaza is a big part of this vision," St. Louis City SC Chief Revenue Officer Dennis Moore said.

St. Louis City SC is to begin its inaugural MLS season in February of 2023.